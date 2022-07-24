July Gamer with products up to 50% off

Quality and game-specific equipment may seem silly to some, but they directly interfere with game performance.

For those who take the game seriously and are looking for a good performance and agility in the gameknows that a specific mouse for games will make a difference in the game, as well as a good gaming headset and a suitable keyboard.

And although these products require a greater investment, there are sites where you can find more affordable promotions and prices, as in the case of KaBuM!, which even has the campaign july gamer in the air, offering up to 70% off in gaming equipment, ranging from monitors and notebooks to headphones and gaming chairs.

See all promotional products in this link but first, check out the items we have separated for you:

Gamer Chair Husky Gaming Tempest 500

46% Off

Made with high density foam and PU leather, the Husky Gaming Tempest 500 Chair has a foot rest, ideal for that break between games. Easy to assemble, with wheels, practical height adjustment, PU leather and even reclining up to 180°.

BRL 2,420.95

Gamer Mouse Redragon Cobra Chroma RGB

32% Off

Ideal for those who spend hours in front of the PC playing, the Gamer Mouse Redragon Cobra has 7 programmable buttons and 12400 DPI. Also, the model has adjustable RGB on a Chroma lighting system.

BRL 176.35

Razer BlackShark V2X Gaming Headset

46% Off

Offering enhanced speech pickup and noise cancellation, the folding mic on this lightweight esports headset has an optimized mic housing that adopts a more open design for minimal obstruction, uses a 3.5mm jack, and works across platforms.

BRL 458.71

Kingston A400 SSD, 240GB, SATA

49% Off

With 3D NAND technology, it’s up to 10X faster than a regular hard drive and features a state-of-the-art controller for read and write speeds of up to 500MB/s and 350MB/s.

BRL 352.82

Gaming Keyboard HyperX Alloy Core RGB

58% Off

With quiet and responsive keys, Alloy Core has smooth and elegant RGB effects, 6 preset lighting effects, liquid resistance and much more. With a light bar, exclusive to HyperX, the lighting effects are dynamic and provide vivid and bright colors.

BRL 470.47

AOC Hero Gamer Monitor, 23.8″, Full HD

41% Off

The Gamer AOC Hero monitor is compatible with G-Sync technology and gives gamers a smooth, fast and responsive experience in every game.

BRL 2,272.11

Gamer Husky Black Avalanche mousepad

62% Off

Crafted with premium quality materials, the Husky Black Avalanche Gaming Mousepad features high-density microfiber fabric and stitched edges, plus a non-slip, sweat-resistant rubber construction.

BRL 105.76

