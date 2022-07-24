Justice maintains arrest of man who threatened Lula and STF ministers







Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto recorded a video threatening the STF ministers Photo: reproduction

Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto, accused of threatening the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) and ministers of Federal Court of Justice (STF), had his temporary arrest confirmed by the Justice, this Saturday (23), after a custody hearing, held by teleconference. The custody hearing is a procedure provided for by law and aims to check the regularity of the arrest. Boa Pinto is incarcerated at Nelson Hungria Penitentiary, in Contagem, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

“I had the opportunity to speak with my family members and I chose to remain silent during the hearing carried out by the Federal Police, as my lawyers were traveling to the interior of Minas Gerais”, stated Boa Pinto during the custody hearing.

Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto was arrested this Friday (22), in Belo Horizonte, resisted arrest, but ended up being arrested by the police. His arrest warrant was issued by the minister Alexandre de Moraes, on Wednesday (20), at the request of the Federal Police. Agents also served a search and seizure warrant at his residence.

He is investigated for sharing videos on social networks in which he threatens STF ministers and left-wing candidates. “Get out of Brazil. We’re going to hang you upside down,” Boa Pinto said in a speech addressed to the magistrates, calling on “right-wing” people to “expel these corrupt judges and this nefarious left from Brazil.” The videos posted by the “therapist” are full of profanity and insults to the ministers of the Supreme. Boa Pinto says that his “war is against drug trafficking”, but his preferential targets are left-wing politicians, to whom he associates the existence of drug trafficking, and the Supreme Court ministers, who, according to him, “order these bums to be released”. .

On his page, called “Terapeuta Papo Reto”, he points out his threats against Lula, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannand Marcelo Freixo (PSB), candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro. “Walk with armed security on the street that we, from the right, are going to start hunting you (Lula). Hunting you, hunting Gleisi Hoffmann, that Freixo, loose as fuck. All of them that surround you, bum”, he says in the post.

In the decision that determined the arrest of Boa Pinto, Moraes said that the case could be classified as a criminal organization. “These elements demonstrate a possible criminal organization that has as one of its purposes to destabilize republican institutions, especially those that may oppose, in a constitutionally foreseen way, illegal or unconstitutional acts, such as the Federal Supreme Court, using a virtual network of supporters who work, in a systematic way, to create or share messages that have as their final motto the overthrow of the democratic structure and the rule of law in Brazil”, said the minister.

The magistrate recorded that the measures required by the Federal Police were fully granted (temporary arrest, search and seizure order). Moraes also ordered Twitter, Youtube and Facebook to block Boa Pinto’s channels and profiles, and subpoenaed Telegram to block a group managed on the social network by the accused.

“The statements contained in its publications on various social networks are based on the summons of unidentified third parties, with a union of purposes, for abusive use of the rights of assembly and freedom of expression, to attack Democracy, the Rule of Law and its Institutions. , ignoring the constitutional requirement of the meetings to be lawful and peaceful, which can configure the crimes of criminal association (article 288 of the Penal Code) and violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law (article 359-L of the Penal Code)”, said the magistrate in his order.