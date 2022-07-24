Karpowership vessels arrive at the Port of Itaguaí

Karpowership’s four vessels, called Powerships, will begin positioning themselves in the Port of Itaguaí, located in Rio de Janeiro. The first ship will arrive in the port area tomorrow (Saturday / July 23) and the others will arrive throughout the week. The expectation is to start power generation operations shortly thereafter. The commissioning tests of the transmission lines, with a length of 14.6 km and connected to the Furnas substation, are also in the process of being concluded so that the operation can take place in complete safety within this period.

The enterprise is located in the region of influence of the Industrial District of Santa Cruz (RJ), an area dedicated to this activity. The project was one of the winners of Aneel’s reserve energy auction, held in October 2021, and is part of the federal government’s strategic planning to ensure national energy security in the long term, in addition to having the capacity to generate 560 MW and supply about 2 million people. The company follows all the parameters and rules of the licensing process, already delivering all the socio-environmental studies required by Inea.

The ships will be supplied with natural gas (up to 40% less polluting than diesel or coal, and is essential for the energy transition), through a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), which will also be positioned during this period in the port region. The project is temporary with a total duration of 44 months. The infrastructure is easy to mobilize and demobilize and has a much smaller impact compared to traditional thermoelectric construction processes.

The project vessels still have high energy efficiency. The engines installed on the vessels are state-of-the-art technology and were manufactured using technology developed in countries such as Germany and Finland. “It is worth mentioning that this technological alternative will allow Brazil to evaluate other applications of generator ships for the gas and pre-salt market. These are opportunities that are opening up for the country, fundamental for a world that needs to face the challenges of supplying energy in a safe and environmentally correct way”, says Gilberto Bueno, Karpowership’s project director in Brazil.

Commitment to the environment

The project will have additional and voluntary environmental compensation, in partnership with the city of Itaguaí, to reforest degraded areas, following the premises of corporate social responsibility and commitment and respect for sustainability and local society. There will be replanting of native species of the Atlantic Forest, more specifically of mangroves and sandbanks.

The first mangrove area to be recovered has already been defined together with the Itaguaí Environment and Planning Department and all action will be coordinated by the NGO Onda Verde (RJ), a non-governmental, non-profit entity that works in the conservation of biological diversity. of the Atlantic Forest Biome and encourages actions for sustainable development.

Karpowership has a strong commitment to social responsibility and citizenship in its global operations. In Brazil, environmental conservation initiatives; strengthening of artisanal fishing; education and training will be prioritized by the company. The company’s corporate responsibility program in Brazil will feature participatory workshops and will help identify community priorities and build projects in an integrated manner.

“Karpowership recognizes that the right to social development is fundamental and we follow the parameters of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Our intention is to make a positive difference, contributing to the progress of the communities and countries where we operate”, analyzes Gilberto.

About Karpowership

Karpowership was founded in Turkey in 1948. Its main focus is to lead the way in the energy transition, providing the most effective integrated solutions through the combination of gas and renewable generation projects. The group started its energy ventures in 1996 and is Turkey’s first private electricity exporter. Today, it owns and operates more than 4,350 MW of installed capacity globally.

Karadeniz Energy Group company, located in Istanbul, is the sole owner, operator and builder of the world’s first Powership (floating power plant) fleet, with 35 Powerships currently. With more than 2,500 direct employees of 21 different nationalities, we generate opportunities for more than 10,000 employees in the construction of Powerships.