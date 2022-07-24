Kate Moss Recounts How Lingerie Photo Shoot At 15 Opened Her Eyes to Model Career Dangers | Pop & Art

British supermodel Kate Moss revealed, in an interview with the BBC, how a photo shoot as a teenager opened her eyes to the dangers of abuse in the fashion industry.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs how, when she was just 15 years old, she was faced with a man who wanted to photograph her for a bra catalog and who was acting suspiciously.

According to Moss, during the photo shoot, he asked her to take off her bra. The model, who would go on to become one of the most famous in the world, said the experience “sharpened her instincts” and that as a result, she could “perceive a dangerous situation a mile away”.

“I was probably only 15 years old and he said, ‘Take off your shirt,'” she said. “I took my shirt off, and I was feeling really embarrassed and self-conscious about my body. Then he said ‘take off your bra’. I could feel there was something wrong so I grabbed my stuff and ran.”

Discovered by a talent scout at age 14, Moss was signed to the Storm modeling agency in 1988.

The 48-year-old model told BBC presenter Lauren Laverne that she used to go to castings in London alone, armed only with a map to find the addresses.

Kate Moss took part in a parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's reign recently

Moss has become one of the most famous faces in fashion and continues to be sought after by designers and magazine editors around the world. In 1992, she shot her first major advertising campaign for Calvin Klein with actor Mark Wahlberg, known as Marky Mark at the time.

But Moss said the underwear photo shoot didn’t bring back good memories. Topless for the photographs, the model said she felt objectified, “vulnerable and scared”.

She said she suffered from severe anxiety before the photo shoot and that she was prescribed the anxiolytic Valium so she could face the experience.

Currently Kate Moss has a modeling agency and her daughter Lila Moss is among the contracted models. Moss said she was able to give her daughter some advice about the fashion industry.

“I told her she doesn’t have to do anything she doesn’t want to,” she said. “If you don’t want to do this shoot, if you don’t feel comfortable, if you don’t want to be a model, don’t do it.”

Moss explained that he takes care of his models and makes sure that an agent is always with them at photo shoots so there is someone to say “I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

Kate Moss now works as a modeling agent and gives advice to her daughter saying she should say no whenever she feels uncomfortable.

Moss also opened up about the support he gave his friend John Galliano, the designer who was found guilty of racism in 2011, by making comments about Jews in a bar, and about his participation as a witness for the defense of her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp in the libel judgment he brought against Amber Heard in the US.

Moss explained, “I believe in truth and I believe in equity and justice.”

“I know John Galliano is not a bad person. He had a problem with alcohol and people change. People are not themselves when they drink and say things they would never say if they were sober.”

He added, “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to tell that truth.”

Moss, who had a romantic relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998, was called by the actor’s team in the last week of the trial to refute the rumor alluded to by Heard that her ex-husband had pushed the model down a ladder in the 1990s.

In her brief statement, she denied that Depp had pushed her. The actor ended up winning the defamation suit he was bringing against Heard, who said he was a victim of domestic violence.

The jury found that Heard defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post article in which she wrote about being “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

According to the jury’s decision, Heard’s claims are false and defamatory because they specifically addressed her relationship with Depp. The actor will be compensated in US$ 15 million (R$ 72 million).