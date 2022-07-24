Kate Moss tells how lingerie photo shoot at age 15 opened her eyes to dangers in modeling

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Kate Moss

Credit, BBC/Amanda Benson

photo caption,

The British supermodel told BBC News episodes that made her uncomfortable and that sparked a warning about attempted abuse.

British supermodel Kate Moss revealed, in an interview with the BBC, how a photo shoot as a teenager opened her eyes to the dangers of abuse in the fashion industry.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs how, when she was just 15 years old, she was faced with a man who wanted to photograph her for a bra catalog and who was acting suspiciously.

According to Moss, during the photo shoot, he asked her to take off her bra. The model, who would go on to become one of the most famous in the world, said the experience “sharpened her instincts” and that as a result, she could “perceive a dangerous situation a mile away”.

“I was probably only 15 years old and he said, ‘Take off your shirt,'” she said. “I took my shirt off, and I was feeling really embarrassed and self-conscious about my body. Then he said ‘take off your bra’. I could feel there was something wrong so I grabbed my stuff and ran.”

