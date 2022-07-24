‘Kissing disease’ generates intense and prolonged fever and sore throat – 07/23/2022

Mononucleosis is a viral disease transmitted mainly through saliva, so it is also known as “kissing disease”. The main symptoms are sore throat, enlarged lymph nodes, prolonged fever and white spots on the throat, which, because they resemble other respiratory viral infections, such as toxoplasmosis, should light up an alert when they are strong and lasting: there are more chances of the patient has mononucleosis.

The virus that causes mononucleosis is the Epstein-Barr virus, from the herpes group. The first time the patient comes into contact with him, “it is not uncommon for these symptoms to last longer, there is a fever that lasts more than a week, a sore throat that is a little more intense and prolonged”, explains Max Igor Lopes, physician and coordinator of the Infectious Diseases Outpatient Clinic at the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP (University of São Paulo).

The diagnosis of the disease is made by a blood test that detects the presence of antibodies against the virus. In some people, the body’s response is a little slower, so it’s possible that the first test is negative. The doctor, in evaluating the symptoms, may recommend a second test at an interval of one week to see if the antibodies have appeared.

Despite the intensity of symptoms, mononucleosis usually resolves on its own. “It is important that people remember that mononucleosis is a benign and self-limiting disease. It is very rare for you to have a complication related to mononucleosis or to have a hospital stay”, warns Lopes. Hospitalization occurs when the patient needs help to stay hydrated because of the discomfort caused by a sore throat, for example.

difficult prevention

Mononucleosis is considered a very common disease due to its easy transmission. Not all people have symptoms, and they may shed the virus from time to time without knowing it. In addition, since contact with saliva is the main form of contagion, Lopes explains that prevention is difficult, especially in longer-term contacts such as kissing. “The most vulnerable groups are young children, teenagers and young adults.” Children usually put toys and hands in their own mouths or in those of colleagues, facilitating transmission.

In this case, the recommendation is to pay attention to the signals that your body is giving. “So, it’s always important, especially when you’ve had contact with other people, to pay attention if after a while, usually a couple of weeks, you get a fever, sore throat and enlarged lymph nodes.”

Treatment

As with other viral illnesses, treatment for mononucleosis is to relieve symptoms. Rest and avoid having intimate contact with other people are the main precautions, especially not to transmit the virus. “Rest is also important, because it is a very intense illness and it consumes the body’s energies.”

Lopes warns that some patients have an enlarged spleen, which can rupture in the practice of intense contact sports, such as soccer and wrestling. “It is obvious that medical advice is important, but it is necessary to wait at least a month for recovery before resuming these activities.”