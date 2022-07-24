lack of testing and campaign, experts say

Brazil needs to quickly expand the laboratory network for diagnosis and launch a campaign to inform the population about monkeypox, according to experts consulted by the UOL. Yesterday, the WHO (World Health Organization) decreed that the disease is a global health emergency.

In the country, the number of cases almost tripled in less than three weeks, jumping from 218, on the 9th, to 607 last Friday (22).

“Brazil has followed the spread of monkeypox with a certain negligence”, evaluates Fernando Aith, professor at the School of Public Health at USP (University of São Paulo).

Aith points out that to date there has not been a public information campaign. “This should be done to tell the ways of transmission and what to do in case of suspicion”, he says, also citing that it is necessary to “increase the network enabled to do the test quickly”.

He also advocates that the Ministry of Health prepare a clinical protocol with guidelines to guide the performance of public and private health networks. “It should guide the appropriate conduct to be adopted in the case of suspicion for diagnostic purposes and then therapeutics”, he explains.

On the 11th, when the number of cases was growing, the Ministry of Health ended the activities of the situation room set up to monitor the progress of the disease. The ministry explained that the organization and coordination of surveillance actions were now carried out by the coordination of the Department of Chronic Conditions and Sexually Transmitted Infections, of the Health Surveillance Department.

“The problem is that everything is being done with a certain slowness, considering the speed with which the disease is spreading. Brazil has a lot of homework to do with regard to this international emergency”, criticizes Aith.

Supplies may be missing

Virologist Giliane Trindade, who is part of the Temporary Technical Chamber coordinated by RedeVírus do MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), says that the country has already set up many actions to respond to the disease, but defends the expansion of the diagnostic network.

“There are transversal actions between the two ministries (MS and MCTI), and I believe that we are doing well. We are able to carry out diagnosis and surveillance, but if the number of cases increases a lot, it will be necessary to expand the diagnostic capacity”, he says.

The purchase of inputs, says Trindade, is a problem to be faced in the expansion of the network. “If we expand the number of laboratories, they will need the inputs – which are taking on average a month or a little longer to arrive”, she reports.

The infectologist at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), Vera Magalhães, also defends campaigns, which should also include health professionals.

“It is a worrying situation and we need to provide conditions for clinical diagnosis as well. Doctors need to notify cases in less than 24 hours so that epidemiological surveillance is carried out in order to have the spread of the disease”, he says.

“For this, available confirmatory tests, treatment in case of aggravation and prevent the spread of infection, promote containment”, he says.

For Magalhães, the growth of cases in the country is a worrying situation and requires stronger and urgent responses from the authorities.

We need to offer laboratories with PCR tests and direct severe cases to the care network. Most will not need to be hospitalized, they are mild and moderate cases. But we have cases of immunosuppressed people, and it is necessary to have antivirals to use

Vera Magalhães, UFPE

Ministry: Brazil is ready

In a note, the Ministry of Health states that it has adopted “all measures” announced by the WHO since the beginning of July. “With the strengthening of the Unified Health System, Brazil is prepared to face the smallpox of the monkeys”, informs the text.

The ministry also says that “it carries out constant monitoring and daily analysis of the epidemiological situation to guide surveillance and response actions to the disease in Brazil”.

The folder also cites the situation room as one of the measures. “Even before the occurrence of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country, the ministry installed a Situation Room to prepare an action plan with the objective of establishing states and municipalities on the best way to serve the population”, he says.

Participating in the coordination, in addition to the Ministry of Health, counts with Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries) and PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

Regarding tests, the ministry says that “they are available to the entire population that fits the definition of suspected cases of monkeypox, currently being carried out in four reference laboratories in the country”.

Regarding immunization, the ministry says that it has coordinated the purchase with PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) and the WHO of the negotiations for the acquisition of the vaccine against monkeypox, so that the PNI (National Immunization Program) can define the national immunization strategy.