Lamu: Killer of Chinese blogger, killed by ex-husband on fire with gasoline, is executed

A Chinese man was executed for murdering his ex-wife after dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire while live-streaming the crime.

The victim, known as Lamu, was a social media personality Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Hundreds of thousands of fans followed her to watch her videos in which she shared details of life in the mountains in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

The tragic case highlighted violence against women in China. A survey shows that one in four women in the Asian giant has suffered domestic abuse.

Lamu, who left her two children orphans, reportedly went to the police to report the violence she received from her husband as soon as they were married, but was told it was a family matter.

The social media personality had nearly 800,000 followers, who followed upbeat posts about the simple rural lifestyle she shared on the Douyin platform.

Her videos showed her scavenging for food in the mountains, cooking and performing skits of humorous songs, dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing.

The publications accumulated more than 6.3 million likes.

“Extremely Cruel”

When her ex-husband Tang Lu was sentenced to death, the court in Aba Province, a remote rural area in southwest Sichuan Province where large numbers of ethnic Tibetans live, concluded that the crime was “extremely cruel.” ” and that the social impact was “extremely bad”.

In June 2020, Lamu divorced Tang, who the court found to have a history of violence against her.

About three months later, he doused her with gasoline at his father’s house and set it on fire.

Lamu suffered burns over 90% of his body and died two weeks later.

The case caused outrage across the country and sparked a debate about violence against women.

Thousands of Lamu’s followers posted messages on her profile on Douyin, while millions of users on the microblogging platform Weibo called for justice using hashtags that were later censored.

China criminalized domestic violence in 2016, but the crime remains common, particularly in rural areas.

Some activists fear that a mandatory 30-day “cool-off” period, recently introduced for couples seeking divorce, will make it harder for women to escape abusive relationships.

