Lamu: Killer of Chinese blogger, killed by ex-husband on fire with gasoline, is executed

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Lamu: Killer of Chinese blogger, killed by ex-husband on fire with gasoline, is executed 2 Views

  • Michael Bristow and Patrick Jackson
  • BBC News

A screenshot of the website of Douyin where Lamu appears

Credit, Douyin

photo caption,

Lamu had around 800,000 followers on the Douyin platform

A Chinese man was executed for murdering his ex-wife after dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire while live-streaming the crime.

The victim, known as Lamu, was a social media personality Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Hundreds of thousands of fans followed her to watch her videos in which she shared details of life in the mountains in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

The tragic case highlighted violence against women in China. A survey shows that one in four women in the Asian giant has suffered domestic abuse.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Mega-Sena: single bet takes R$ 13.7 million in the 2503 contest

Mega-Sena: Niterói-RJ bet earned R$ 13.7 million in the 2503 contest (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM DA …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved