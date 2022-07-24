Leandra Leal’s daughter wins her father’s dream party on her 8th birthday

The actress Leandra Leal surprised fans by showing a very rare click of his only daughter. The famous is a proud mother of a little girl. Little Julia has just turned eight years old and received all the affection from her drooling mother. She is the result of an old relationship between the actress and the cultural producer. Ale Youssef.

The former couple split in 2018 after spending about eight years together. Despite the end of the union, both maintain a good relationship in the name of raising the heiress. Currently, the artist is married to the filmmaker Guilherme Burgos. They made the union official in an intimate ceremony in late 2020. For now, they have no heirs together.

The artist is usually very discreet in her personal life. In social networks, the Leandra Leal he usually shares with his followers the main news of his professional career. However, from time to time, she publishes some clicks of family moments, often with her daughter.

It is not surprising that this occurs, since besides the mother, little Julia’s grandmother is not anonymous. It turns out that the artist is the daughter of one of the best-known actresses in Brazilian teledramaturgy, the actress Ângela Leal.

This Friday afternoon (22), little Julia celebrated her eighth birthday with her parents. At the time, the daughter of Leandra Leal won a beautiful mermaid themed party.

In the images shared on the profile of the ex-husband of the actress, it is possible to see several famous friends. In addition to a beautiful table full of many sweets, plates that simulate sea shells and a cake written with the name of the girl with a mermaid figure, very similar to the birthday girl.

In the beautiful photos, Júlia appears all smiling, dressed in blue, matching the theme of the party. The owl daddy didn’t hide his emotion and made a point of honoring the heiress. In the caption, Youssef wrote: “Today Júlia turned 8 and we celebrate with dear friends. I love you, daughter,” he declared. In the comments, many fans and friends of the artist made a point of wishing congratulations to the little girl.

