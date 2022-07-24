Learn how to calculate the FGTS profit distribution

Workers eligible to receive the FGTS will be able to withdraw the amount referring to the 2021 net income;

Just multiply the balance of each on December 31, 2021 by 0.02748761;

The greater the balance of the account linked to the FGTS, the more the worker will have to receive.

How about some ‘extra’ money in the month of August? Workers eligible to receive the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will be able to withdraw the amount referring to the net income for 2021. The amount represents 99% of the result obtained last year, which was R$13.3 billion. To receive, you must have a balance in the account since December of last year.

To know the amount that will be deposited, the worker must multiply the balance of each account in his name on December 31 of last year by 0.02748761. For example: for every R$ 1 thousand of balance, the shareholder will receive R$ 27.49. Whoever had R$ 2 thousand will have a credit of R$ 54.98, and so on.

About 207.8 million accounts will be granted credit in an amount proportional to the existing balance in the account on December 31, 2021. There are cases of workers with more than one account.

Workers can check the FGTS balance and the credit amount on their linked account statement in the following ways:

through the FGTS application;

on the CAIXA website (fgts.caixa.gov.br);

at CAIXA Internet Banking, for the bank’s customers.

FGTS: Questions and Answers about the Guarantee Fund

In addition to unfair dismissal, termination of contract, retirement and natural disasters, the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can also be withdrawn in cases of serious illness or important health needs, such as the placement of prostheses. Understand here who can and how to withdraw the FGTS for health reasons. There are 16 other existing ways to withdraw your money.

What is FGTS?

Keep reading

How to check balance and withdrawal?