Learn how to make PORTABILITY to receive R$ 2.9 thousand still in July

Nowadays many Brazilians are researching about all the social benefits that can help with an extra income.

This is the case, for example, of the Fund modality that guarantees annual payments of up to R$ 2,900. Understand exactly how it works and how to port for this type of access.

Payments from the Guarantee Fund of up to BRL 2.9 thousand

First, it is important to remember that we are talking about a form of withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund, the popular FGTS.

This is a benefit available only in specific cases generally. However, what many people don’t know is that it is possible to switch to an option that makes annual payments.

Whoever makes the portability for the FGTS anniversary loot receives a portion of their fund every year.

This payment, however, only happens once a year – in the beneficiary’s birthday month. Even so, some workers manage to withdraw up to R$ 2.9 thousand.

FGTS withdrawal amounts

But let’s get down to business. Many people stop switching to this modality because they think they will receive little.

Still, it is important to remember that the FGTS anniversary withdrawal amounts vary according to how much you have in the Fund’s account.

For example, those who have between R$ 500.01 and R$ 1 thousand can receive an additional R$ 50.00. Those who have been working longer, however, can receive up to R$ 2.9 thousand from the Guarantee Fund.

The table of FGTS values ​​in the birthday loot looks like this:

Limit of balance ranges (in BRL) Aliquot Additional Installment (in BRL) Up to 500.00 50.0% – From 500.01 to 1,000.00 40.0% 50.00 From 1,000.01 to 5,000.00 30.0% 150.00 From 5,000.01 to 10,000.00 20.0% 650.00 From 10,000.01 to 15,000.00 15.0% 1150.00 From 15,000.01 to 20,000.00 10.0% 1,900.00 Above 20,000.01 5.0% 2,900.00

How to make portability – FGTS withdrawal in July

Finally, it is important to remember that those who have already carried out the portability and were born in May can still do the FGTS withdrawal in July in some cases.

However, it is important to remember that portability is an option. That is, no one is obliged to use the birthday loot as a preference.

However, those who choose will be able to make annual withdrawals. For enter the birthday-loot modality in 2022 just follow the step by step:

Download the FGTS Caixa app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.fgts.trabalhador&hl=pt_BR&gl=US ; Now look for the birthday-loot modality in the app; Join this modality by clicking on the option; Confirm and done! Now you will be able to always receive in the month of your birthday.

Finally, those who prefer can also use the FGTS Caixa website – by clicking on ‘Access my account’:

https://www.caixa.gov.br/beneficios-trabalhador/fgts/Paginas/default.aspx

