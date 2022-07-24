Learned? Luísa Sonza makes the challenge of “Cachorrinhas” and shows the best opening of the butt

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Who has already learned? Luísa Sonza is giving something to talk about with the release of the track “Cachorrinhas” and broke the internet this Friday (22) with the choreography of the hit, where she gathered her dancers and taught all the steps to the Instagram crowd.

The singer impressed with her great performance and gave a show on social media with the swing of millions! At the time, the artist bet on a more comfortable look and left fans shocked with the dance steps, which, let’s face it, are not very easy to reproduce.

“We have pedigree, expensive collar, dance @flavioverne #CACHORRINHASchallenge”, wrote Luísa, launching the challenge to the guys. The muse still collected several compliments from her fans. “The biggest we have,” exclaimed a follower. “Unfortunately, I will owe this video”, joked another internet user. “The choreography is a blast”, extolled another fan of the blonde. Watch the video:

Luísa Sonza talks about the release of the song “Cachorrinhas”

New career stage! Recently, in an interview during a press conference for the release of the new single, singer Luísa Sonza spoke about the track and how it ends a cycle in her musical career. The artist reflected on her maturity and how it will show in her next projects.

“It’s a gift for the gays… ‘Cachorrinhas’ comes to end a great aesthetic that I explored and lived for a long time, more danceable, with a lot of funk, which I’ve had since ‘Braba e Devagarinho’”, said the singer about the range.

“My artistic sense has been moving to a slightly more mature place. I’m becoming a calmer person”, said Luísa, who spoke about a new musical style: “I don’t want to become a trapper. I’m a pop artist and I never want to stop being, no matter how much I go from rocker to baby girl”.

