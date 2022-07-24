Leaving the sea, Larissa Manoela fancies the intimate mark of the dental floss: “Férias on”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Vacation mode activated! Larissa Manoela enchanted Instagram followers this Saturday (23) by posting breathtaking clicks where she appears enjoying the beginning of her rest period. The actress appeared enjoying a day at the beach and left fans even more in love with the sequence of charming records.

The muse impressed when she emerged from the sea in a bold black bikini, which further highlighted the sculptural shape of the muse of “Beyond Illusion”. In the other clicks, Lari also shared a moment of romance with her boyfriend, actor André Luiz Frambach. “Vacation mode on”, celebrated the celebrity in the caption.

“Beauty, it’s all powerful”, praised a follower through the comments of the publication. “Only beautiful people in these photos, I love it”, joked another internet user with several heart emojis. “I love this couple so much”, drooled another fan of the duo, who recently assumed the relationship. Check out the photos:

Larissa Manoela explains how there was reconciliation with her boyfriend

Couple alert! Recently, Larissa Manoela decided to open her heart and gave another chance to a love from the past. In an interview with UOL Splash, the TV Globo actress told how she met fellow actor André Luiz Frambach and revealed how they connected again.

“When it’s meant to be, it happens. we made the movie [‘Modo Avião’, na Netflix] and it was amazing. The affection and respect always existed. We allowed ourselves in 2021, we experienced something and it was amazing. But at that moment, it wasn’t meant to be. Now is. We just want to be happy and savor it”, celebrated the actress.

In a recent publication by the muse, the lucky guy also took the opportunity to leave a declaration of love that shook social media: “I love you! It will always be about you and me. Your happiness is mine, and forever we will be smiling as we always were together.”

