Liberal Party mega-event launches Bolsonaro’s re-election candidacy

O Liberal Party (PL) launches President Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection this Sunday, 24th. The event will take place at the Maracanãzinho gymnasium, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, the political cradle of the Chief Executive.

The legend hopes to gather about 10 thousand people. The orientation is that participants wear clothes in green and yellow colors. The event is scheduled to take place at 11 am, with the presence of Bolsonaro, political allies and former minister Walter Braga Netto, quoted to be deputy.

Initially, tickets to the convention were made available for free on a website. The PL, however, had to cancel registrations, as deputy Tabata Amaral led a movement to sabotage the event.

Bolsonaro’s candidacy for re-election must be approved

The meeting of PL affiliates to approve the candidacy must take place before Bolsonaro takes the stage. The meeting is scheduled for early morning, through a closed virtual platform of the party.

Party members struggling to vote will have three locations available: the PL headquarters in Brasília; the headquarters in São Paulo; and the gym where the official act of Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy will take place, in Rio.

