Loan of up to BRL 4,500 from CAIXA TEM is approved; learn how to request

Last week, the Federal Senate approved the Provisional Measure (MPV 1.107/2022), which creates new lines of credit for individuals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). The amounts granted in the microcredit of the box has will be elevated.

However, in order to definitively update the rules of the service, the text must receive the sanction of the President of the Republic.

Digital SIM

The service is granted through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) and has reduced interest due to its modality.

The objective is to facilitate access to credit for entrepreneurs excluded from the financial system and encourage the formalization of small businesses. The lines are aimed at individuals and companies involved in the market.

According to the approved text, the new microcredit will be up to R$1,500 for individuals and up to R$4,500 for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). Until then, the resources available were BRL 1,000 and BRL 3,000, respectively.

service conditions

While the microcredit rules of the box has are not updated, the same conditions still apply. Check out:

for individuals

Credit limit of up to R$ 1 thousand;

Interest rate from 1.95% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

The request is made digitally directly through the Caixa Tem app.

For legal entities (MEIs)

Credit limit of up to R$ 3 thousand;

Interest rate: from 1.99% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

However, the request for now is only in agencies. However, Caixa has already informed that the contracting will soon also be possible through Caixa Tem.

How to get a loan via Caixa Tem?

Furthermore, it is important to point out that contracting via box has is available, so far, only to individuals. According to Caixa, developers are already working to authorize the request for MEIs through the application.

In summary, see how individuals should request credit through the platform: