Looking for stocks for the next few days? Check out the 5 bets of BB Investimentos – Money Times

Ibovespa
Ibovespa is still within the “strong primary downtrend”, and a reversal to the upside may only become likely if it forcefully overcomes resistance around 102,100 points, says BB (Image: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker)

O BB Investimentos updated its recommended stock portfolio for the next week.

Three stocks are no longer part of the portfolio. The holding company that controls the Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), a Itaúsa (ITSA4), was excluded along with the pharmacy chain Drogasil Streak (RADL3) and fashion retailer Renner stores (LREN3).

Instead, they entered brMalls (BRML3), Kepler Weber (KEPL3) and Omega Energy (MEGA3).

The portfolio gains exposure to five different sectors, distributed among: 20% sanitation; 20% cyclical retail; 20% malls; 20% capital goods/agro; and 20% electricity/generation.

O Ibovespa ended the week with a 2% appreciation. Despite the recovery, BB points out that the index is still within the “strong primary downtrend”, and an upward reversal may only become likely if it strongly overcomes resistance around 102,100 points.

CompanytickerWeight
ArezzoARZZ320%
brMallsBRML320%
Kepler WeberKEPL320%
Omega EnergyMEGA320%
orizonRVO320%

