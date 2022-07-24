Lottery can pay BRL 10 MILLION in the next draw; see how to play

Imagine winning that jackpot of money in the lottery. Now imagine that dream coming true. Thought? Well, know that this can turn into truth because this Saturday (23) the next lottery draw takes place + millionaire who will pay R$ 10 million reais. Read our article now and learn how to play. Go it’s your lucky day!

Lottery + Millionaire pays BRL 10 million in the next draw

This Saturday (23), in addition to the Mega Sena draw of R$ 13 million, another lottery promises to pay another hefty cash prize. It is about + millionaire which will have a prize pool of R$ 10 million in its next number 9 contest. The event will take place at the CAIXA Lottery Space, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. In addition, players who want can check the draw, live, through social networks or through the CASHIER on Youtube through the address www.youtube.com/user/canalcaixa. Bets can be placed until 7 pm, according to Brasília time.

How to bet on + Millionaire?

Namely, the player needs to understand that the +Millionaire it is a different lottery with more chances to win and a minimum prize of R$ 10 million. In it, you acquire a steering wheel with two matrices: the Numbers and Numbered Clovers. The first has fifty numbers from 1 to 50 while the second has six clovers numbered 1 to 6.

For a single bet, simply choose 6 numbers from the Matrix of Numbers and mark two clovers in the space of the Matrix of Numbered Clovers. If you prefer random luck, you can let the system register your digits through Surpresinha. By the way, another good option is to repeat your game for up to 5 consecutive contests in the so-called Teimosinha.

In short, your bets can be placed at any lottery shop in the country or using the website www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br. In addition, it is also possible to make your ‘fezinha’ in the app BOX Lottery which is available for Android and iOS systems.

But, it is important to remember that the value of online bets is at least R$30, which can be divided into other contests such as Mega-Sena, Dia de Sorte, Quina, Lotomania, Lotofácil, Super Sete, among others..

Download the CAIXA Lotteries app for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.loterias.apostas

Download the CAIXA Lottery app for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/loterias-caixa/id1436530324

