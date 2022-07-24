Luandre publishes more than 3.7 job vacancies across Brazil

THE Luandre, one of the largest human resources solution companies, is recruiting professionals from the most diverse areas. Are 3,783 job vacancies in almost all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, especially São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

If you are looking for a job opportunity to enter or return to the job market, this may be the right time. See available positions below:

Logistics Assistant

Nursing Technician

Seller

Sales consultant

Occupational Safety Technician

External salesman

Service Assistant

Logistic operator

Store Salesperson

Forklift Operator

Attendant

Nurse

Store manager

Stock helper

Nursing assistant

cashier

Industrial Production Assistant

Receptionist

Financial Administrator

Marketing analyst

Mason

Printer

Hospital receptionist

Billing Analyst

storekeeper

and many others

In addition to the salary, many companies offer benefits such as: medical assistance, dental assistance, profit sharing, life insurance, food stamps and company vehicle. It all depends on the vacancy applied for.

How to apply?

To participate in the selection and compete for one of the positions, the interested party needs to access the InfoJobs recruiter’s website and filter the options according to the location and the desired position. Next, it is important to read all the information provided by the contractor.

Many companies require other requirements in addition to education, such as previous experience in the role, own vehicle, office skills and/or specific courses.

Once you’ve found the ideal opportunities, just click on the “Submit Free Resume” link and apply. Don’t waste time: these vacancies can be filled at any time, without prior notice.