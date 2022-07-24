Luciana Gimenez talks about preferences in sex with a boyfriend

Luciana Gimenezpresenter, opened the game and exposed a series of curiosities thousands of followers on Instagram. she, who currently dating economist Renato Breiawas asked about the relationship between the two within four walls.

On the occasion, the contractor of RedeTV! was asked if she likes to dominate or be dominated during sex. “I don’t think either. I don’t think I even like dominating or being dominated. I think there has to be a balance.”she said.

sincere, Luciana Gimenez was asked if her relationship is openbut ruled out the possibility, as he is in favor of monogamy – a relationship between two people. “This open dating business I don’t think would work very well with me, no. I’m jealous”said.

well resolved, the presenter stated that she does not prohibit her boyfriend from having moments of going out with friends and without their company: “Do I bother? It’s not a very comfortable thing, but I go out too. So people have the right to go out with friends. How are you going to tell the person who’s staying at home? Can’t, right?”scored.

