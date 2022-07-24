Luís Castro preaches care with young people at Botafogo and with the team: ‘I don’t let myself be deceived by a victory’

the victory of Botafogo 2-0 over Athletico-PR, this Saturday, at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the Brazilian championship, was also remarkable for the good performances of young Jeffinho and Lucas Mezenga, who until recently were in the under-23 team. The coach Luís Castro he tried to keep his feet and preach caution to the boys.

– When we refer to young players, we must be very careful, with our actions and words with them. It is a very big danger to throw in team A without sustaining and without realizing what world they are in. Because they are quickly caught up in what is the world of football and lose awareness of what is their daily duty, whether in training, in the game or in life outside the game. One can never give guarantees that they are undisputed holders, that the path has ended for them. They are players in training. They are always learning, it is only at the end of their careers that they seem to know everything. It’s dangerous to idolize players, because they often don’t have the structure to handle it. We know how to take care of them, our children, they still have a long way to go. There is still room for improvement, to reach the highest level we have to walk in the right and responsible way – declared Castro, at a press conference.

The same prudence the coach has in relation to his team.

– I hope the team walks safely to have fluidity. We’re still a team under construction, putting in reinforcements. Building a house with people inside is not easy, things fall on people, it forces you to take risks. As players arrive, we introduce them. Reinforcements come from outside and from within, like Mezenga and Jeffinho. I always understood the players, everyone, you journalists, but I needed to understand myself, isolate myself, think about what I had to do to put myself on the path to success. It is not yet, we will have many difficulties until the end of the season. There will be critical moments, as we still are, I am fully aware of that. I don’t let myself be fooled by a victory today. But this is a Botafogo closer to what I want,” he added.