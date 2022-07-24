Luísa Sonza sensualizes without any clothes and giant butt stands out in a photo

After he released the single Cachorrinhas, along with the music video, Luisa Sonza he has not lost the mood of the promotion and the photos he has published on social networks have a lot to do with the theme. Totally naked, the singer exposed all her sensuality in very daring clicks.

Along with pets, the blonde appeared completely naked, leaving tattoos in intimate spots on display, in addition to highlighting her giant butt with a tan line.

“intractable,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. In addition to the almost 900,000 likes on the social network, the images generated several comments.

Pabllo Vittar released a “Jeez”. Influencer Fernanda Schneider fired: “eat quiet eat well”. Gabily praised her professional colleague: “Aff Luísa, you are my religion”. Deives surrendered: “I’m the mutt itself here”.

Luísa Sonza is devastated to discover the death of a fan and breaks the silence

At a show by Luísa Sonza in Porto Alegre, on July 16, a 27-year-old fan, Alice Moraes ended up dying and resulted in an investigation by the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul.

People present on the day reported that the veterinary medicine student felt sick and was treated in the ambulance that was at the service of the event.

After being criticized by netizens for the “silence” in the tragic case, Sonza decided to defend herself:

“I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and I’m devastated by it. My concern before was talking to the family. First I asked to find the mother’s or sister’s number and then come and say something publicly. I wish the family a lot of strength and hope the case is resolved as soon as possible.”.

