Mano challenges Abel, named 9th best in the world

The duel between Palmeiras and Internacional, today (24), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, marks a clash of generations. At the age of 60, Mano Menezes puts the clear resumption of his career to the test against the acclaimed Abel Ferreira, 47 years old, who was recently named the 9th best coach in the world by an algorithm from the English website ‘footballtransfers.com’.

To place the Palmeiras coach in that position, the algorithm in question took into account the team’s performance according to the difficulty of the tournament in which it competes, the results at the continental level, the style of play, reputation, among others. The list has, in order, Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Pep Guardiola (Man City), Erik Ten Hag (Man United), Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea), Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern) and Simone Inzaghi (Inter) before the Palmeiras player.

The publication classifies Abel as a talented coach who has already drawn the attention of the European continent. The English vehicle believes that Palmeiras may have problems in retaining the Portuguese who have ‘so little to prove in South America’ given the opportunities that should come to work in the Old Continent.

Living with the spotlight, as Abel Ferreira does today, was once Mano Menezes’ reality. After appearing at Grêmio, the coach shone at Corinthians and was catapulted into the Brazilian national team.

After the passage through the reserved Canarinho, Mano still raised cups for Cruzeiro, but then he went through a phase of career oscillation. After not having the same success at Bahia and spending a little time in football in Saudi Arabia, Internacional presented itself as a chance to resume his career, he had admitted by himself.

“I believe in life that everything has its time. And I really believe that I am here because I am a coach with the characteristics, background and knowledge to be here. But that Inter is the right club to help me. When there is this complement of interests , things tend to go well. That’s what I believe”, said the coach in his presentation.

The career resumption process is in progress. The start by Inter was very positive, rescuing the hope of a team that started the 2022 season very poorly. With him in charge, Colorado went through the group stage and the round of 16 of the Sudamericana and is still fighting for the top positions of the Brasileirão.

With a consolidated environment, duels like this, against Palmeiras, in addition to the classification aspect of the championship, also aim to give experience to the group and leave lessons for the future. Inter is undergoing a process of deep reformulation in the squad and has already released almost 30 players since last year.

“Palmeiras is a team that has worked for a long time, and is very qualified. But I’m not diminishing ourselves, no. We can and will go there to play a great game”, he said in his last press conference.

DATASHEET

Palmeiras x Internacional

Brazilian Championship – Round 19

Date: 07/24/2022 (Sunday)

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Place: Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

assistants: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (RJ) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Gabriel Menino) and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Wesley (Raphael Veiga) and Merentiel (Flaco López). Technician: Abel Ferreira

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Mercado, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Thauan Lara; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena, Pedro Henrique and Mauricio; German. Technician: Mano Menezes.