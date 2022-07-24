Manu Gavassi removes silicone implant from her breasts: I never felt well

Manu Gavassi underwent silicone explant surgery. The revelation came in an interview with the singer published today in the magazine Ela, of the newspaper O Globo. The procedure put an end to a self-affirmation tool that did not work, as the artist explained.

“I got new silicone, at age 24, at a time when I wanted to assert myself, ‘I’m a woman now, guys. I’ve grown up’. And, years later, I thought I never felt good about it. I took it off and I feel great.”

In addition to the silicone explant, the actress, singer and former BBB is going through a hair transition phase and assuming her natural hair, which is curly.

“I’m in a movement of questioning everything. Why did they tell me that my hair had to be like this (smoothed) and I believed it all my life? Wouldn’t I love to wear it as it was in childhood?”

Repentance

The third place winner of the “BBB 20” had already spoken about her regrets about having implants in her breasts. In an interview on Giovanna Ewbank’s channel, shortly after leaving the reality show, Manu Gavassi said that she avoided talking about the surgery so as not to influence other girls, as she did.

“I always say that I don’t talk openly about it because I think the example doesn’t have to come from there. You mature inside you if it’s your super will. [colocar silicone], if you know where that desire comes from, great. Do whatever you want to feel good.”

She also told how she decided to have the plastic surgery, which led her to have another surgery recently to get rid of the prosthetics.

“I think it was something… you know when you’re not okay with yourself, like in your life? And then you look in the mirror and go crazy, put that on your appearance. I already liked my body the way it did. was, there was no need [de fazer a cirurgia]”, he admitted.

Manu still considered that her mental health was not up to date when she made the decision to increase her breasts. “I think I went crazy. So, when I remember that, I think: ‘Damn, I had a surgery that I didn’t even want to, that I didn’t even need in my head, due to external pressure, which is to have a perfect aesthetic beauty in this half the whole time,'” he added.