Marcelo Serrado and Patrícia Pillar are selected to join the group that will nominate Brazilian films for the Oscars

Actors Marcelo Serrado and Patrícia Pillar were selected to integrate the Academia Brasileira de Cinema, a group that is responsible for nominating Brazilian films for the Oscar, the most important film award in the world. The two will be responsible for nominating the productions that will represent Brazil at the awards.

In addition to the duo, the group is composed of Aly Muritiba, Petra Costa, David França Mendes and Zelito Viana. On her Instagram profile, Patricia commented on the news. “It is with great joy that, this year, I will be part of the Brazilian Academy of Cinema’s commission that will elect Brazil’s representative at the Oscars. It will be a great responsibility that I will face with great love for our cinema”, published the actress.

Currently on the air in “A Favorita” by “Vale a Pena Ver de Novo”, on TV Globo, Patrícia, 58 years old, has also participated in films such as O Quatrilho (1995), Zuzu Angel (2006) and O Menino Maluquinho ( 1994), in addition to other recordings. After posting, she received a lot of praise from followers.

Marcelo Serrado is on the air as Moa, one of the protagonists of the seven o’clock soap opera, Cara e Coragem. He has participated in the cast of the following recordings: Por Amor (1997), Prova de Amor (2005), Malu de Bicicleta (2011), Crô – O Filme (2013), Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro (2019), among others.