Marcos Mion trolls Ivete Sangalo at ‘Caldeirão’ before the premiere of ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ | TV & Famous

Ivete Sangalo will be the new queen of Globo’s Sundays from this 07/24. But it wasn’t always like that… According to Marcos Mion, the singer suffered in her first appearance on a Sunday at the station. All a joke, of course, that the presenter of “Caldeirão”, dressed as Juma Marruá, could not fail to do before the premiere of “Pipoca da Ivete”. Check out the video!