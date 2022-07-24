Marcos Mion trolls Ivete Sangalo at ‘Caldeirão’ before the premiere of ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ | TV & Famous

Ivete Sangalo will be the new queen of Globo’s Sundays from this 07/24. But it wasn’t always like that… According to Marcos Mion, the singer suffered in her first appearance on a Sunday at the station. All a joke, of course, that the presenter of “Caldeirão”, dressed as Juma Marruá, could not fail to do before the premiere of “Pipoca da Ivete”. Check out the video!
Marcos Mion shows Ivete Sangalo at Globo in 1995 — Photo: Globo
The year was 1995, and Domingão do Faustão showed an article about micaretas. Mion jokes that Ivete barely appears in the frame. Notice that it is hidden behind the Globo logo.
“Ivete tries to position herself better, takes a step forward and becomes Globolinho”, the presenter laughs.
Mion plays with Ivete behind the Globo logo — Photo: Globo
And Mion doesn’t stop there. The presenter highlights that when Ivete Sangalo starts singing, the image cuts to the Sunday stage…
Mion shows Ivete in 1995 on Globo — Photo: Globo
At the end of the frame, Marcos Mion welcomed Ivete to his new show on Globo:
“Mainha, come to Sunday, come liven up our life!”
It’s this Sunday! Don’t miss out!