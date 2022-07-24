Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, recovers from surgery and asks for help | celebrities

Instagram/Playback – 07.23.2022 Actor Marcos Oliveira asks for financial help on video this Saturday (23); he had surgery

Actor Marcos Oliveira, known for playing Beiçola in “A Grande Família”, said on social media that he is recovering at home after undergoing urethral fistula surgery. In a video on Instagram published this Saturday (23), he asks for financial help to be able to pay monthly expenses.

“Thank God I had an operation. I’m recovering at home, I have 45 more days to go, and I need a little more help to get out of this situation and go back to work. . It’s 021 99915-8560. Please help me. Thank you so much,” the actor says in the video.

In the caption of the post, Marcos explains that the money will be used to pay medical and market expenses, in addition to paying electricity and rent bills. The surgery was performed at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

The actor posted another video on the 10th to warn that he would have the operation and would be absent from social media. “I want to recover so I can go back to work. I already have an invitation to work in September,” he said at the time.