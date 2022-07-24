Marcos Oliveira says he was discharged after surgery

Actor Marcos Oliveira, 66, the Beiçola of “A Grande Família”, was released from hospital after undergoing a surgical procedure. At the beginning of the month, he was hospitalized to treat a fistula in the urethra.

“Hi guys. I’m back home. I still have to recover but the bills keep coming: pharmacy, electricity, rent, market and to complicate matters, I can’t leave the house for now,” he said, asking for the solidarity of his admirers to make donations, via pix”, wrote the actor in the caption of the publication.

In the video, he says he will need to spend another 45 days on bed rest.

“Hi, guys. We’re here again, thank God. I had an operation, I have 45 more days. But I need help, so I can get out of this situation to work soon”, says Marcos.

At the end of May, after a video asking for help, Marcos received a message from Tatá Wernerck. The actor recounted the financial and health problems he was going through.

In an interview with Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, he explained the delay in scheduling the operation.

“A surgery is planned, but the problem is all in the blood glucose, mine was discharged and the doctor has already said that he does not operate with high blood glucose”, he said.

“I want to fight to solve all this and go back to singing, acting and making people happy”, he declared, at the time.

On July 11, he said he would be hospitalized for the procedure.

“Tomorrow I’m going to be admitted there at Souza Aguiar to have my surgery. Cheer for me, pray for me, I really need it. I’m going to go through this battle and I’m going to win”, he said in a video published yesterday on Instagram.