Maria Bakalova will voice Cosmo the Dog

Maria Bakalova is one of the new additions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. on the panel of Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022it was announced that the Oscar-nominated actress will voice Cosmo the Space Dog.

In addition to Bakalova, the actor Chukwudi Iwuji (eyes that condemn) was also confirmed in the third film in the franchise starring Chris Pratt. Iwuji will play the High Evolutionary.

The feature will feature the return of the central team formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. Among the news of the cast, highlight for Will Poulter like the hero Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debut in May 5, 2023. Before, however, the heroes will appear in a Christmas special, which also gained news in San Diego.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debut in May 5, 2023.

The San Diego Comic-Con takes place between the 21st and 24th of July. The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasure, while the Friday of the convention delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, brought panels from Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios.

