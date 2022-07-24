Marília Mendonça: song from posthumous EP is the most listened to in Brazil on streaming application | Goiás

Singer Marília Mendonça has the most listened to music in Brazil on the Spotify streaming application. The posthumous EP released last Thursday (21) has classic sertanejos in the voice of the queen of suffering. The song “Te Amo Demais” has almost 1.3 million plays in less than 48 hours.
The song is a composition by César Lemos and became known in Leonardo’s voice. The EP “Decretos Reais” has four tracks, taken from the live “Serenata”, which took place on May 15, 2021. According to the team, new tracks will be released throughout the year.
In addition to this mark, the artist is also the artist with the most clips over 100 million views in the world and the first Brazilian to surpass 8 billion streams on Spotify, according to her advice.
Marília’s team also released other achievements of the singer:
- Owner of the live music with the largest number of viewers simultaneously in the world (3.3 million viewers);
- Artist with the biggest Youtube channel BR 16.2 billion views and 24.7 million subscribers;
- Most watched artist on Youtube BR in 2021 with 3.1 billion;
- First Brazilian to surpass the mark of 8 billion streams on Spotify;
- Most listened to singer on Spotify Brazil;
- First album to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify Brazil (Todos os Cantos – volume 1) and most listened to album in Spotify BR history.
Marília died in a plane crash in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on November 5, 2021. She left a son with Murillo Huff, little Leo Dias, 2 years old.
Considered one of the most popular artists of the sertanejo, she led a feminine turnaround in the genre, which imposed women as protagonists of the style until then dominated almost exclusively by men, from 2016, in the so-called “feminejo”.
The Patroas project, in partnership with Maiara and Maraisa, competed for the Latin Grammy and also appeared on the panels in Times Square, in New York.
The singer also made history by appearing on the cover of ForbesLife Fashion alongside Maiara and Maraisa.
