Marvel announces two new Avengers movies for 2025

They are back! THE Marvel announced this Saturday that it will release two new films from the Avengers in phase six of the MCU. The news was revealed during the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Avengers: Kang Dynasty premieres on May 2, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters just six months later, on November 7, 2025.

Plot details or which characters will be in the new Avengers lineup have yet to be revealed, but some names are already highly rated, including Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Anthony Mackie playing Captain America.

The films will form part of phase six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe titled Multiverse Saga, which began in the current phase 4.