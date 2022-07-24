Marvel Studios Announces Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars

the president of marvel studios, Kevin Feigeannounced the upcoming films of the Avengers at San Diego Comic-Con. Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Warsboth scheduled for 2025 (May 2 and November 7, respectively), are part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check out the logos with dates:

Feige also took the moment to reveal that Phase 6 – which will kick off with the Fantastic Four in November 2024 and will conclude with the two Avengers movies – it will complete the second MCU Saga, the Multiverse Saga. Check out the logo:

Released between 1984 and 1985, secret wars was developed by Jim Shooter after Mattel acquire the right to create toys inspired by Marvel characters. To leverage sales, the company asked Casa das Ideias to launch a crossover with its main characters. The arc became one of the most influential in the publisher’s history, affecting the main continuity of the Marvel Universe for years and to this day it is remembered as one of the best events for the imprint.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

