Marvel Studios Reveals Phase 5 Schedule With Thunderbolts Ending

O marvel studios revealed today (23) the full schedule of movie and series releases for Phase 5 of your Cinematic Universe (MCU), which will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023) and will end up as a thunderbolts (July 2024). The schedule, revealed during the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, also includes a new series from demolisher. Check out:

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on Omelete’s website, networks and channel.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasure, while the Friday of the convention delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, brought panels from Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.