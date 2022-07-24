Mauricio de Sousa, father of Monica’s Gang, says he doesn’t do politics, but Damares knows it’s fake news

Mauricio de Sousa, the father of “Turma da Mônica”, says that the secret of his success is to observe and copy reality so as not to be left behind, but also to advance the signal.

“My characters are children, and children don’t mess with politics. We don’t do activism. I have to use the old eraser feature. ‘Delete.’ This is untouchable,” he says.

Lie.

He was with Damares Alves in 2019. He posed for a photo, did all the arrangements for the official propaganda.

The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights wrote on the networks: “Today I received the dear Maurício de Souza (sic), creator of Monica’s Gang. An inspiration to me and so many children, he came to help with child protection projects. We need to rescue the innocence of our little ones.”

It is well known what the “rescue of innocence” carried out by Damares is.

Mauricio is anything but silly to want people to believe that this is not politics. In the face of this barbarism, it is the height of cowardice.

He was with Damares, as he was with Dilma and Lula before.

He sells his fish and takes government money for an educational program. Mauricio not only does politics, but also does any business.