Maurício Mattar says that Guilherme de Padua asked to see his penis

the former actor Guilherme de Padua, responsible for the murder of Daniella Perez, offered to show his penis to the police to prove his innocence, when he testified the day after the young actress’s brutal death in December 1992.

Although the revelation was made by José Muiños Piñeiro Filho, prosecutor of the casein Brutal Pactthe HBO Max documentary series that recalls the case that shocked Brazil nearly 30 years ago, had already been revealed by actor Maurício de Mattar, in a rare interview given to a magazine.

At the time, the actor said that, behind the scenes of the musical blue jeansin 1991, Guilherme de Padua tried to see his penis. “Whenever I was going to change clothes, Guilherme would stick to me, keep looking at me from the side and even ask me to show my penis”he said at the time.

The behavior of the former actorwhat at the time he was married to Paula Thomaz – who helped him in the murder of Daniella Perez –, drew the attention of Maurício Mattar. “I remember that at the time of ‘Blue Jeans’ he was constantly harassing men, as if it were a disease, compulsively. It was very unpleasant”he said.

“He said he had sex with men since he arrived in Rio [de Janeiro, onde acontecia a apresentação da peça]. Apparently it was biadded Maurice. “He said that to get ahead he would have sex with whoever he needed to”said the actor.

