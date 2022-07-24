Maurício regrets few chances and says that Vasco did not abandon style of play | vasco

Coach Maurício Souza gave a press conference after Vasco’s 1-0 defeat to Vila Nova, at Serra Dourada, and spoke about the team’s posture in the confrontation, the third in a row without a win. According to the coach, the team “did not abandon” the style of play in the match against the Serie B lantern.

Vasco’s three defeats were in the management of Maurício, who was hired to replace Zé Ricardo. The team is going through a bad phase, and the fans make comparisons with the team’s performance with the former coach.

– Vasco is a team that will always try to impose itself with the ball over the opponent. If that doesn’t happen in the past, maybe because it lacked some kind of fitting. But we don’t abandon a strong defense, we don’t abandon a strong team. All this has been maintained. What we’ve been doing is playing better, dominating the game, creating more situations, bringing you closer to victory. But we have to evolve in terms of possession of the ball-he said, to complete:

– We have to reach the final third with better decisions, with better combined play. If I’m not mistaken, we arrived 35 times in the last third of the field, against 18 or 19 for the opponent and we lost the game by 1 to 0. Possession of the ball for her alone doesn’t deceive me. It’s a path, this path has to evolve to reach the opposing goal more often, to analyze the finishes that this possession is bringing. Possession for possession’s sake doesn’t do much good. We create situations, but we still have to evolve.

When asked about the boos from the crowd, the Vasco coach treated it naturally and made it clear that he prefers to be booed than to see the players being charged:

– I’ve said other times, that at this moment, when things don’t happen, I don’t expect anything else. I’m going to the field and I’m not shaken by it. I know it will only change if we get results. The crowd wants to come and support. If the result doesn’t come, she will boo. They’re making me guilty. I prefer, than the players, the team. They need to be calm. They are game characters. I prefer the crowd to curse me, but support the team. There was no lack of fighting, there was no lack of fighting for the victory until the last minute.

Maurício Souza also commented on the lack of effectiveness of the team, which managed to have the ball, but could not finish the plays in goal.

– I think that we were not able to achieve goals once again, also transform them into opportunities. Even because we had 11 shots in the game, but we weren’t an effective team in the last third. We played a first half where we controlled the actions until 30, 35 minutes. We could have opened the scoring. This did not happened. We knew that the dead ball was a strong issue. Every time they were in the area they brought problems. We ended up taking the goal. We couldn’t be effective in the last third. We had a lot of possession, against a consistent defense. We hoped to come here and score the three points, unfortunately it didn’t happen.

– We analyzed the Vila Nova team a lot and knew what to do when the ball reached our two men who were playing between the lines. We knew what we had to do and we did it in the first half. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the goal. Undoubtedly, that goes through a better decision, a more refined pass. An intersection. We have to improve these more technical issues and this understanding in the final third.

– I knew that Figueiredo wouldn’t last the whole game. I talked to him during the break, he said he was fine. But the time left has a technical damage. While on the field he tried, but he wasn’t having a happy night. And the Pec exhausted the possibilities for exchanges. Exchanges were based on this.

Vasco will face in these next two rounds, in Rio, CRB, on Thursday, at 7 pm, and Chapecoense, on Sunday, at 4 pm. The distance between the carioca team and Sampaio Corrêa, in fifth place, is seven points.

