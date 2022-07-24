Mbappé scores, Paris Saint-Germain tramples Urawa Red Diamonds and wins another pre-season friendly in Japan

Paris Saint-Germain beat Urawa Red Diamonds this Saturday, in a pre-season friendly, 3-0

O Paris Saint-Germain reached his second victory in the preseason. In Japan, the French club beat Urawa Red Diamonds by 3 at 0, goals from Sarabia, Mbappé and Kalimuendo.

For the match, the coach Christophe Galtier he left Neymar and Lionel Messi in the reserve bank. However, he took to the field with Kylian Mbappé.

Just 15 minutes into the opening stage, the French opened the scoring. Mbappé started play, Icardi straightened and Sarabia dropped a bomb to swell the Japanese hammocks.

At 34, it was shirt 7’s turn to score. In an individual move on the left, Mbappé cleared the scoring and hit without an angle to beat the goalkeeper Nishikawa.

In the final stage came the third. In the 30th minute, Neymar found a beautiful pass to Nuno Mendeswho crossed into the area and found the young Kalimuendo, who only had the job of pushing into the nets.

The guy: Mbappe

Starting the match while Messi and Neymar entered the final stage, Kylian Mbappé built PSG’s victory. In the 35th minute of the first half, the French star scored a great goal and scored the team’s second goal.

next games

Paris Saint-Germain returns to the field next Monday (25), at 7 am, to face the Gamba Osaka in friendly.