Measures against inflation weigh on the pockets of the poorest, warn economists | Economy

Benefits PEC will inject BRL 41 billion into the economyDisclosure

By combining tax cuts with expansion of social spending, the government’s response against the effects of escalating inflation on Brazilians’ pockets produces distortions in price dynamics with socioeconomic and monetary consequences. Economists are predicting a scenario in which the poorest families live with high prices for longer, interest rates are slow to fall again and, in the end, inflation ends 2023 even higher than expected before the measures.

Although the fuel exemption is efficient in abruptly bringing down the official price index, to the point that deflation – that is, price reduction – is a consensus in the market for this month’s IPCA, the government’s package generates inflationary pressure on other products, whether either by increasing disposable income or shifting spending, or by raising the perception of fiscal risk, thus putting pressure on both the exchange rate and inflation expectations.

As a consequence, while administered prices — those regulated by the public sector, such as fuel and electricity — are heading towards closing the year close to zero, with deflation being a considered possibility, free prices, those governed by market forces, including food, which has greater weight in the budget of low-income families, should show more persistent inflation and close to the double-digit level.

“Free prices will continue to be pressured, and the greater burden should fall on the poorest Brazilians. The aid brings, at first, a feeling of greater purchasing power, but within two to three months it is consumed by inflation”, comments the chief economist at CM Capital, Carla Argenta. “For middle class people, the tendency is for disinflation to be more noticeable, as the ICMS ceiling caused a significant reduction in gasoline prices [consumida por essa camada da população]”, adds the economist.

Aid should go to consumption and put pressure on prices

With the creation and expansion of aid to needy families, truck drivers and taxi drivers after the approval of the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) of benefits, also known as PEC of Benefits, the government injects R$ 41 billion into the economy, which, due to financial restrictions of the benefited public, must be completely converted into consumption. Therefore, pressure on prices is to be expected. Among the results predicted by economists, these resources may keep inflation high in the regions of the country most dependent on social programs.

Services inflation, already accelerating and to which the Central Bank (BC) is sensitive in its decisions on interest rates, also tends to gain new impetus, not only due to the additional income generated by the package, but also due to the possibility that the economy with the fuels, now cheaper, be directed towards spending on restaurants, beauty salons and travel, among others

Depending on how the account is made and the variables considered, economists’ estimates vary widely, ranging from marginal, practically negligible impacts, to the elimination of almost all the contribution coming from the state tax cut, given the ICMS ceiling, and federal applied to sales of gasoline and ethanol. There is, however, a consensus in the assessment that the package of benefits cancels out, at the very least, the secondary effects – that is, the transfer to other products – of the reduction of the ICMS on energy, where the state tax also started to have a ceiling of 17 %.

Renascença DTVM inflation strategist, Andrea Angelo recalls that the release of resources to populations with a high propensity to consume, such as the anticipation of the thirteenth salary to retirees and the authorization of withdrawals of up to one thousand reais from the FGTS, helped to give breath to the prices that were not in the market forecasts at the beginning of the year, taking the IPCA to a peak of just over 12% in the twelve months through April.