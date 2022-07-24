Mega-Sena 2503 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (23/7) – Nacional

Mega-Sena has a prize of R$ 13.7 million (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa draws this Saturday (23/7) the Mega-Sena 2503, Timemania 1812, Lotofácil 2568, Quina 5905, +Millionária 9, Dupla Sena 2395 and Lucky Day 633 contests.

The event at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, will be broadcast from 7:45 pm (watch below). O State of Mines will update all results.

GIVEAWAY IN PROGRESS!

Saturday Lotteries (7/23)

Mega-Sena 2503 – BRL 13.7 million

The amount will come out to those who match six numbers from 01 to 60.

Check the tens: 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45

Timemania 1812 – BRL 400 thousand

The contestant fills in ten numbers from 01 to 80. Seven must be drawn.

Check the tens: 14 – 27 – 45 – 57 – 59 – 65 – 80

Heart team: 10 – Atlético-MG

Lotofácil 2580 – BRL 5 million

The player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize.

Check the tens: 01 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 22 – 25

Quina 5905 – BRL 6 million

The one who gets five tens from 01 to 80 wins.

Check the tens: 11 – 20 – 26 – 27 – 64

+Millionaire 9 – BRL 10 million

The participant hopes that six selected numbers from 01 to 50 will be drawn, in addition to two lucky clovers from 01 to 06.

Check the tens: 06 – 11- 12 – 14 – 15 – 18

Lucky Clovers: 03 – 04

Dupla-Sena 2395 – R$ 783 thousand in the 1st draw; BRL 41 thousand in the 2nd draw

The player dials from 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws. In both it is necessary to write down six points. Most of the money goes to the winner of the first round.

1st draw: 12 – 14 – 25 – 39 – 47 – 49

2nd draw: 01 – 09 – 10 – 22 – 25 – 27

Lucky Day 633 – BRL 1 million

The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the days of the month, to pocket the fortune.

Check the tens: 03 – 05 – 09 – 11 – 23 – 20 – 25

Lucky month: 02 (February)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.