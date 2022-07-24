Mega-Sena: bet made on RJ alone takes R$ 13 million in prize









A simple bet carried out online from the city of Niterói (RJ) was the only one awarded in the Mega-Sena contest 2503. The winning flywheel took the prize of BRL 13.748 million. The tens six tens drawn 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45.

Another 91 bets hit five dozen and, each of them, took the prize of R$ 32,808.29, according to the Caixa Econômica Federal website. Another 5,194 bets were awarded R$ 821.15, with 4 hits.

O contest 2504 is scheduled to take place next Wednesday (27), and is estimated to pay a premium of R$ 3 million.



to try your luck

To compete for the prize, just go to a lottery shop and mark 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel. You can let the system choose the numbers (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

Each game of six numbers costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you score, the higher the bet price and the greater your chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country. Another option is Bolão Caixa, which allows bettors to place bets in a group.





