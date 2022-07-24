Mega-Sena, contest 2503: result | lotteries

The numbers of Mega-Sena contest 2503 were drawn on Saturday night (23) in São Paulo. This draw can pay R$ 13 million for the bet that hits the six tens.

See the dozens drawn: 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45.

Until 8:23 pm, the apportionment had not yet been released by Caixa Econômica Federal.

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

