Mega-Sena: electronic bet alone takes R$ 13.7 million – 07/23/2022 – Daily life

Caixa Econômica Federal held on Saturday night (23) the draw for the Mega-Sena 2503 contest and only one player took the jackpot of BRL 13,748,083.57 for the main prize. As the game was made by Caixa’s electronic system, it is not possible to know where the lucky person is from.

The numbers drawn at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, were: 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45.

According to Caixa, another 91 bets hit five dozen and will be entitled to R$ 32,808.29 each. And 5,194 completed the court and will receive R$ 821.15 each.

bets

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

The probability of success for those who make a six-number bet (in the amount of R$ 4.50) on the Mega-Sena is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

Deadline

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).