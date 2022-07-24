Mega-Sena: single bet takes R$ 13.7 million in the 2503 contest

Mega-Sena: Niterói-RJ bet earned R$ 13.7 million in the 2503 contest (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM DA Press)

A gambler from Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, hit the six Mega-Sena numbers alone and will receive R$ 13,748,083.57.

The scores calculated by Caixa Econômica Federal in contest 2503, this Saturday (23/7), were 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45.

Another 91 players – five of them from Minas Gerais – scored five numbers, with a prize of R$ 32,808.29.

BRL 821.15 will also be paid by Caixa for each of the 5,194 players on the court.

next contest

Next Wednesday (27), Mega-Sena 2504 has an estimated prize pool of R$ 3 million.

Anyone who wants to compete can now bet on the electronic channels of Caixa Lotteries (website/application).

Price

A simple game of six numbers costs R$4.50. The participant has the option to increase the chances of winning by selecting up to 15 tens on the wheel. In this case, the amount to be paid will be above R$ 22 thousand.

6 numbers – BRL 4.50

7 numbers – BRL 31.50

8 numbers – BRL 126.00

9 numbers – BRL 378.00

10 numbers – BRL 945.00

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00

12 numbers – BRL 4,158.00

13 numbers – BRL 7,722.00

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50

Probability

The chance of a six-number bet winning the Mega-Sena jackpot is 1 in 50 million. The ratio increases as more numbers are chosen.

6 numbers – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.