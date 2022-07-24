Mercedes unanswered for poor performance in Paul Ricard

Load audio player

THE mercedes still has no answers as to what went wrong with his performance at the French GP in formula 1, regretting being “out of rhythm” with the W13. Having headed for the Paul Ricard weekend with the aim of fighting for the win, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were further away from the end of the grid than in the last few races.

The seven-time champion, who will start fourth on the grid, was almost nine tenths behind pole position, Charles Leclerc, while the young Brit will start from sixth, by more than 1s2. The team leader, toto Wolffsaid his team didn’t understand why it failed to meet the high expectations and why a series of experiments over the weekend didn’t bring answers.

Read too:

“We were slowly but surely getting back to the top spots,” he said of Mercedes’ recent progress. “There were good signals at Silverstone and Austria, at a track where we were normally not competitive, and we could clearly see the signals as to why. However, we were close. It’s a one minute circuit and we were three tenths away, which was acceptable.”

“So we brought in a nice update package for Paul Ricard, and we were left with no performance. We couldn’t understand.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We couldn’t figure out what went wrong. We experimented with the rear wings, from the biggest ones we have, which Lewis described as dragging a parachute behind him this morning, to a smaller version, which made us lose a lot of speed in the corners.”

“So, we keep analyzing with the temperature of the tires. And we can see the difference for [Max] verstappen. If you told me that we would finish behind with a margin of between seventh tenths and 1s2, it would be a slap in the face.”

Mercedes were especially slow in the twisty final sector at Paul Ricard, but they didn’t gain much over their rivals on the straights either, which perhaps suggests the W13 may have a weakness in aerodynamic efficiency.

Asked if this is a possible explanation for the result, Wolff said: “I wouldn’t know if it’s the aero map itself, but what we’re seeing is that in one session, we’ve gone from being totally uncompetitive in the first sector, to the second attempt. in Q3, where we were the best in sector one.”

“Clearly there’s something going on, whether it’s the wind or the tire, that’s just not working on our car. The machine is on edge. And between 100 and 0, there’s just a super thin margin that we don’t seem to understand.”

The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.

Podcast #187 – Is Marko right to call Verstappen “Red Bull’s biggest success story”?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: