Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard purchase agreement is being reviewed by Brazil

The purchase of almost 70 billion dollars is moving regulators around the world, and we have seen that recently the European Union is discussing the impacts of this with Xbox competitors. Well it looks like the Brazil will not be left out will also analyze the acquisition.

Because it is something of such great value, the agencies are concerned to maintain healthy competition for the consumer, and Microsoft has to prove that it will not exterminate rivals and create a monopoly with it. We know that Activision Blizzard franchises like Call of Duty are extremely important and that the mass of Playstation, for example, plays and buys this franchise a lot.

The most popular titles are Fortnite, Call of Duty, GTA and FIFA, and losing one of these games can, in fact, have negative impacts on the competition.

Now, according to @eXtas1stv, the Brazilian authorities are reviewing the agreement it’s been a few days now. We do not know of any case that Brazil rejected a purchase that was approved by the United States itself, but even so, our country will have to give its verdict.

More information is still missing since @eXtas1stv does not understand the bureaucratic procedures in our country and new information may be delivered later. We will continue to keep an eye on this historic acquisition.

