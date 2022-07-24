Militancy begins to enter Maracanãzinho for PL convention with Bolsonaro

Rio de Janeiro – Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are already starting to enter Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro, to accompany the PL convention, this Sunday (24), which will launch the representative’s candidacy for re-election. A queue has formed outside the gym since before 8 am and everyone is expected to enter until around 11 am.

In the place, there are people dressed in green and yellow colors and with flags and banners with the name of Bolsonaro’s photos. The militants have also joined in the chorus against Bolsonaro’s biggest electoral opponent – former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Street vendors also take advantage of the event to earn money. Around Maracanãzinho there are products with a Bolsonaro print, such as bags, t-shirts, towels and caps. See video below:

Bolsonaro supporters line up at the entrance of the Maracanãzinho gymnasium, this Sunday (24), in RJ, where the PL convention takes place, an event in which the party will formalize his candidacy for reelection. Jair’s arrival will be at 11:22 am, alluding to the PL number at the polls. pic.twitter.com/0PadaTN3ht — The Time (@otempo) July 24, 2022

The President of the Republic is expected to arrive at Maracanãzinho accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro at 11:22 am. The time has been set to mark the party’s number at the polls, which is 22. He must remain for just two hours.

The Maracanãzinho gates are open to the general public. Initially, the PL allowed the withdrawal of tickets through the Sympla platform, but after the strategy of leftist groups to withdraw invitations to empty the event, the plans changed. The intention of those who run Bolsonaro’s campaign is to fill the gym, which has the capacity to accommodate 13,613 people.

The country duo Mateus and Cristiano will perform after Bolsonaro’s speech. The singers are the same ones who recorded the campaign jingle, which will be performed at the convention. They performed the soundcheck with supporters of the president already present in the gym and sang the song “Capitão do Povo”, which praises the president and says that Bolsonaro “is of God” and “the salvation of Brazil”.