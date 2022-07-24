Monica’s Gang: Politics is an untouchable topic, says Mauricio – 07/23/2022 – Illustrated

Away from the drawing board to supervise the work of the 400 artists he employs, Mauricio de Sousa says that the secret to keeping the success of “Turma da Mônica” preserved is to observe and copy reality, as simple as that, being careful not to be left behind, but nor advance the signal.

That’s why, the artist tells this newspaper, that he prefers not to get involved with politics or let political discussions be part of his stories. “My characters are children, and children don’t mess with politics. We don’t do activism. I have to use the old rubber resource. ‘Apaga.’ This is untouchable.”

It is a strategy adopted since the military dictatorship, period in which he presided over the Association of Designers of São Paulo, considered communist, and ended up banned from the newspapers that bought his comic strips for getting involved in political articulations against the domination of American productions, which came out more cheap for Brazilian vehicles at the time.

This does not mean that “Monica’s Gang” has stopped in time, says Sousa, who plans to create gay characters, has highlighted those with disabilities and ensures that Milena, his first black female character, created about five years ago, will have the same role as Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali and Cascão.

“Political correctness is one of the boring things that exist. Sometimes I give a little push, so as not to totally alter the freedom we need to have in a humorous scene, but I also make concessions.”

“Before, Monica would put a brick inside Samsão to hit Cebolinha. It’s impossible today. Even Chico Bento’s speech had to change a little, because the teachers didn’t like the ‘caipirês’. I’m sensitive to what can hurt and not be accepted by the family.”