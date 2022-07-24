Monkeypox becomes global health emergency; know what it means | Health

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the decision was taken to improve the international response to the virus, which has spread to more than 75 countries. The leader says that there were five elements that supported the decision.

Information provided by countries shows that the virus has spread rapidly, including to many countries that have not seen it before; The criteria for declaring a public health emergency of international concern were met; The opinion of the Emergency Committee, which did not reach a consensus; Evidence and relevant information about the disease, which is still insufficient; The risk to human health, international spread and the potential for interference with international human traffic.

More than 16,000 cases of the disease have been reported in 75 countries, with five deaths, the WHO director-general said.

Along with the declaration, the WHO separated four groups of countries depending on the epidemiological situation and launched guidelines to bring effectiveness to the fight against the disease. (see below for questions and answers)

“In addition to our recommendations to countries, I also ask civil society organizations, including those with experience working with people living with HIV, to work with us to combat stigma and discrimination,” he said.

“With the tools we have now, we can stop transmission and control this outbreak,” Adhanom said.

According to the WHO, this is an “extraordinary event”, which constitutes a public health risk through international dissemination, and potentially requires a coordinated international response.

How are the cases in Brazil and in the world?

Monkeypox has more than 16,000 cases reported in 75 countries, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.

The Ministry of Health counted, until this Thursday (21), 592 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil.

“I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international scope,” Tedros told a news conference, saying the risk in the world is relatively moderate, except in Europe, where it is high.

“While I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, at the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” Adhanom said.

“That means this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups”added

How did monkeypox become a global health emergency?

The assessment of the situation was made at a meeting of the Emergency Committee under the WHO International Health Regulations last Thursday. There was no consensus among members that the disease would qualify as a global health emergency, but Adhanom decided to classify it anyway.

“The WHO’s assessment is that the risk of smallpox is moderate globally and in all regions except the European region, where we assess the risk as high,” said the organization’s director-general.

Adhanom further states that there is also a clear risk of further international spread, although the risk of interference with international traffic remains low at the moment.

“So, in short, we have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world, through new modes of transmission, which we understand very little about and which meet the criteria of the International Health Regulations,” he added.

What does the WHO do in a global health emergency?

In general, WHO collaborates with the health authorities of member countries to prevent the spread of the disease, in actions such as surveillance, clinical care, risk communication, laboratory diagnosis and response to prevent new infections.

This Saturday, the organization published the first guidelines focused on groups of countries at different stages of disease transmission.

What were the WHO recommendations for monkeypox?

The organization divided members into four groups according to the epidemiological situation of monkeypox.

Group 1: no history of disease in the human population or having not detected a case of smallpox for more than 21 days;

Group 2: with recent and imported cases in the human population and/or otherwise with human-to-human transmission of the virus, including in key populations and communities at high risk of exposure;

Group 3: with known or suspected zoonotic transmission of monkeypox, including in the past; where the presence of the virus has been documented in any animal species; and those in which the infection of animal species countries may be suspected;

Group 4: with manufacturing capability for medical defenses.

In Cluster 1, WHO primarily calls on them to activate multisectoral coordination mechanisms to strengthen the response and interrupt human-to-human transmission. It also asks for training of medical teams and that they put in place mechanisms to prevent the stigmatization of patients.

Group 2, with a more worrying situation, WHO recommends the same as the first group, but with goals of interruption of transmission, protection of vulnerable groups and virus monitoring. Even clinical treatment and travel protocols must be established to make the population aware of the risks.

For Group 3, it calls for collaborative public health, veterinary and wildlife coordination to manage the risk of transmission from animals to humans. In addition, that countries carry out investigations and detailed case studies to characterize transmission patterns and share findings with WHO.

From Group 4, the orientation is to increase the production and availability of medicines and vaccines, in addition to working with the WHO to guarantee supply at a reasonable cost to the countries most in need.

If monkeypox is not a new disease, what has changed?

The WHO states that since the beginning of May 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported in countries where the disease is not endemic (native, or community-transmitted), in addition to being reported in several endemic countries.

“Most confirmed cases with a travel history have reported travel to countries in Europe and North America rather than West or Central Africa, where monkeypox virus is endemic,” the WHO statement reads.

According to the organization, this is the first time that many cases have been reported simultaneously in non-endemic countries, in widely disparate geographic areas.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually causes skin rashes that spread over the body.

Here are the most common early symptoms:

fever;

headache;

muscle aches;

back pain;

swollen nodes (lymph nodes);

chills;

exhaustion.

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.