Mother of Dado Dolabella opines on the actor’s relationship with Wanessa Camargo

Pepita Rodrigueza mother of actor Dado Dolabellaused social media and spoke for the first time about the relationship between his son and singer Wanessa Camargo.

At the time, the actress praised the daughter of singer Zezé Di Camargo, who published a video this past Friday (22), singing the song ‘Eu Nasci Só Pra Você’, on her Instagram account.

Dado Dolabella’s mother spared no praise, and melted over Wanessa Camargo. “How wonderful! Angry! Your music, your charisma and your love make and will always make you a star. My beautiful doll” wrote Pepita, in the comments of the post.

Despite the various indications, the famous couple has not yet publicly assumed the relationship. Around the month of May, Wanessa Camargo announced the end of her 17-year marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​with whom she has two children: José and João.

Wanessa Camargo’s mother spoke out

In addition to Dado Dolabella’s mother, Zilu Godoi, mother of Wanessa, also spoke out on the subject recentlyafter being asked by an internet user if she used to give an opinion on her children’s decision.

“As a mother, I always try to instruct in the best way. But I don’t impose anything. For me, as a mother, it is enough to see and feel that my children are happy.”replied the socialite and businesswoman, at the time.

