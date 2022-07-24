MOURNING! Marked Corinthians defender dies and, at the wake, widow gets sick and also dies

Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, SP, 23 (AFI) – Too much news sad for those who follow Brazilian football. Died on Friday night, in Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, the former defender Ademir Gonçalves, champion of São Paulo for Corinthians in 1977 and idol of several clubs. He was 75 years old and died of cardiac arrest.

This Saturday morning, while the body of Ademir Gonçalves was laid to rest at Velório Berto Lira, Elisabete Aparecida Bagnoli Gonçalves, the former player’s widow, began to feel sick and died on the spot, causing greater commotion, as there were many friends and former companions.

Born in Santa Bárbara D’Oeste on November 19, 1946, Ademir José Gonçalves began to stand out in União Barbarense and soon reached the XV de Piracicaba.

HIGHLIGHT IN XV DE PIRACICABA AND IMPORTANT IN CORINTHIANS

The success in the XV drew the attention of Corinthians, which hired Ademir Gonçalves in 1973. In 1974, he teamed up with the three-time world champion Brito, in the final of the Paulista Championship, won by Palmeiras. Before, in the Brazilian Championship, Ademir Gonçalves was loaned to Guarani, forming a partnership in the defense with Amaral.

But it was in 1977 that Ademir Gonçalves entered Corinthians history by winning the legendary title of Champion Paulista, in the final against Ponte Preta on October 13.

Ademir Gonçalves, at Corinthians in the 1970s

IDOL IN SÃO JOSÉ AND LEADER IN THE ACCESS CAMPAIGN

He stayed at Corinthians until mid-1978 and, after a brief spell at Pinheiros (now Paraná Clube), he arrived at São José, where he also marked an era and was the great leader of the Vale do Paraíba team in accessing the São Paulo first division in 1980. At the end of his career, Ademir Gonçalves still played a few games for União Barbarense until he ended his career and continued to reside in Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, where he had numerous roles, whether as a trader, in the public sector and in the press, acting as a sports commentator.