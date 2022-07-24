New Blazer EV will be used as a police car in the United States

During the presentation of the new Blazer EV, Chevrolet said that the electric SUV will be used as a police vehicle in the United States. The variant was developed as a pursuit vehicle, hence the name PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle). For this, the brand has scaled up the SS sport version.

It will be difficult to escape from an electric vehicle with 565hp of power and 89.5kgfm of torque. And this colossus is available immediately. Acceleration to 100km/h takes less than 4 seconds, which is pretty good for a vehicle that carries heavy batteries.

A pursuit vehicle doesn’t roam the streets, like one used for patrols. Even so, Chevrolet said that the new Police Blazer EV will use the largest battery pack available, capable of giving a range of 515 kilometers. Better, if the policeman stops for 10 minutes to eat a donut, the vehicle gains 125 kilometers of autonomy if it is connected to a fast charging system.

Chevrolet Blazer EV SS 2024 Sport version has aerodynamic and muscular build Rear maintains a chunky look Optical set is featured on the front The front of the SUV has sporty lines

New Blazer SS gets boost bumper

Another advantage of the car being based on the SS version is the look. The new Blazer already has an athletic design, mixing strength and aerodynamics. Added to the typical accessories – such as a booster bumper, an auxiliary light next to the A-pillar and the “gyroflex” on the roof – the vehicle is even cooler. The black wheels are different from the SS version, and are possibly made of steel to give them more strength.

The interior was not shown, but Chevrolet promised ample space to accommodate equipment. It remains in the air whether the police can have fun with the 17.7-inch screen of the multimedia system. At least an 11-inch digital instrument panel must be retained. The panoramic sunroof…

As it is a pursuit vehicle, the trunk will not be used to carry the detainees. Good, since the space is good for luggage, but for carrying people it doesn’t seem to be adequate.

Red interior and panoramic sunroof on SS version Multimedia has 17.7 inch screen Steering wheel has straight base Trunk has good space for luggage

Brazilian Trailblazer is also used as a vehicle

By the way, at this point the Chevrolet Trailblazer used by several police forces in Brazil is better, since it has a much larger trunk. After the “Baratinha”, which is the radio patrol version of the Beetle, and the “Veraneio Vascaína”, the Trailblazer is one of the most emblematic vehicles in the country.

However, the new Blazer EV is even more affordable than the Trailblazer. Made in Mexico, the SS version costs US$65,995. Meanwhile, our Trailblazer starts at R$367,690. But, of course, this is just a playful comparison, as the models have very different proposals.